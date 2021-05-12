Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Holdings Lowered by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 47.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,299 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $82,398,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,778,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,755,000 after purchasing an additional 381,279 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,699,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $577,845,000 after purchasing an additional 277,059 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 431,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,318,000 after buying an additional 262,008 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 183,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,689,000 after buying an additional 115,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,955,643.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,729,972.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

CSL opened at $191.98 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $97.55 and a twelve month high of $196.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

