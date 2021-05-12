Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.51

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.51 and last traded at $45.39, with a volume of 22029 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.84.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Bank of America started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.04 and a 200-day moving average of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 190,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 11,901 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth $1,060,000. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 36,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North American Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 394,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,877,000 after buying an additional 18,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

