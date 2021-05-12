Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Given New $375.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price objective upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CVNA. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carvana from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $420.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $273.85.

NYSE CVNA opened at $239.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of -87.62 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $323.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.94.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.72, for a total transaction of $41,961.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,714 shares in the company, valued at $12,375,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.86, for a total transaction of $3,078,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,516 shares in the company, valued at $10,318,235.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 991,733 shares of company stock worth $276,856,260 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $586,457,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,755 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Carvana by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,257 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $120,790,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,236,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,475,000 after acquiring an additional 430,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

