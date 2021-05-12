Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Upgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

CASA has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Casa Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Casa Systems stock opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.28. Casa Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $666.60 million, a PE ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 1.20.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $104.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.73 million. On average, analysts forecast that Casa Systems will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 83,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $944,151.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,138,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,223,585.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,664 shares of company stock worth $1,777,472. Insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Casa Systems by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 19.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 500,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

