Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $207.33.

CASY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of CASY traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,985. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $139.41 and a 52 week high of $226.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.20.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,443,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after buying an additional 8,559 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $724,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

