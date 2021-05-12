Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 13,084 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,521% compared to the typical volume of 807 call options.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.63.

CPRX stock opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.87. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $5.19. The stock has a market cap of $490.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.53.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.48% and a return on equity of 35.04%. On average, analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRX. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 12,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit