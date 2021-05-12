Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 13,084 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,521% compared to the typical volume of 807 call options.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.63.

CPRX stock opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.87. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $5.19. The stock has a market cap of $490.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.53.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.48% and a return on equity of 35.04%. On average, analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRX. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 12,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

