CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.55

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.55 and last traded at $12.54, with a volume of 1209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.39.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised CatchMark Timber Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.10.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $586.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 1.32.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 36,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 8.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT)

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

