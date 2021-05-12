CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CBMB stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.79. 547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,674. CBM Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBM Bancorp by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBM Bancorp by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CBM Bancorp by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 14.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CBM Bancorp

CBM Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as savings and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans.

