CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) will post $77.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $77.75 million and the lowest is $76.80 million. CECO Environmental posted sales of $75.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full year sales of $318.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $317.20 million to $320.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $343.07 million, with estimates ranging from $331.00 million to $355.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). CECO Environmental had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.03%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CECE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of CECE stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.42 million, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. CECO Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average is $7.61.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CECO Environmental by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 140,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 325.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 214.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

