Celanese (NYSE:CE) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Alembic Global Advisors raised their price target on the stock from $155.00 to $200.00. Alembic Global Advisors currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Celanese traded as high as $170.57 and last traded at $169.15, with a volume of 1181 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $168.63.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Celanese from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.88.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,598.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seascape Capital Management boosted its stake in Celanese by 0.4% in the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 18,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 3.6% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. SRB Corp boosted its stake in Celanese by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 5,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 2.0% in the first quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Celanese Company Profile (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

