Celer Network (CELR) Hits Market Cap of $248.40 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. Celer Network has a market cap of $248.40 million and approximately $50.62 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0446 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Celer Network has traded 26.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Celer Network

Celer Network (CELR) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,564,960,426 coins. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

