Celsius (CELH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Celsius to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.63 million. Celsius had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Celsius to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $48.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 697.24 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.98. Celsius has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $70.66.

CELH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Celsius in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

Earnings History for Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)

Comments


