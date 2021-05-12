Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Lowered to C$12.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.48% from the stock’s current price.

CVE has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 target price (up from C$13.00) on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy to C$13.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.30.

TSE:CVE opened at C$9.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.16. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$4.15 and a 52 week high of C$10.77. The company has a market cap of C$18.84 billion and a PE ratio of -4.81.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.37). The firm had revenue of C$3.57 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,071.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$98,142.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

