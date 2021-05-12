Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 1,000 Shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Apollo Investment by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 9,906 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Investment by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 46,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. 34.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

NASDAQ AINV opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Apollo Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $15.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AINV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.