Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $435,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $21.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average of $21.83. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $21.95.

