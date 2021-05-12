Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 2,935 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $168.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $444.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.28. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

