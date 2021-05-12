Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 481 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth $30,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,372. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $167.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,047.25, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.78 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.15.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.68.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

