Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Centene from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised Centene from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised Centene from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.77.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $68.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.28 and its 200 day moving average is $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Centene has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $72.31.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centene will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $487,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,883 shares of company stock worth $3,114,150. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Centene by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 137,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 19,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

