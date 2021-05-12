Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $7.56. 3,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,616. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $14.66.

Several research firms have commented on CGAU. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

