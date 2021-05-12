Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.37, Fidelity Earnings reports. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%.
Centrus Energy stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,153. Centrus Energy has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $30.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average is $14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $314.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 3.71.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Centrus Energy from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.
Centrus Energy Company Profile
Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.
