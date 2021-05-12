Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.37, Fidelity Earnings reports. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%.

Centrus Energy stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,153. Centrus Energy has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $30.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average is $14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $314.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 3.71.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Centrus Energy from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

In other news, SVP Dennis John Scott sold 9,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $196,094.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,115.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 18,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $394,807.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,799.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,329 shares of company stock worth $1,920,397. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

