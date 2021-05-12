Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs Sells 157 Shares

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $13,312.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE:CDAY opened at $86.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,085.26 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.49. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $111.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.96 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 61,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after buying an additional 23,284 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,823 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 335,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 276,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,425,000 after purchasing an additional 29,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000.
Ceridian HCM Company Profile
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
See Also: When is a capital gain realized?
Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.