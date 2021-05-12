Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs Sells 157 Shares

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $13,312.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $86.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,085.26 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.49. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $111.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.96 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CDAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 61,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after buying an additional 23,284 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,823 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 335,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 276,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,425,000 after purchasing an additional 29,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

