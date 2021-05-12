Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) PT Raised to C$21.00

Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$19.50 to C$21.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cervus Equipment to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on Cervus Equipment from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Get Cervus Equipment alerts:

TSE:CERV opened at C$17.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Cervus Equipment has a fifty-two week low of C$5.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.31. The stock has a market cap of C$267.49 million and a PE ratio of 11.16.

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cervus Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cervus Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.