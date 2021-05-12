CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.30.

CEU has been the subject of several research reports. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.15 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

In related news, Director Thomas James Simons sold 32,495 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total transaction of C$58,432.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,771,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,983,918.09. Also, Director John Michael Hooks acquired 96,300 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,560.99. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 978,908 shares in the company, valued at C$1,632,133.31. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,233 shares of company stock valued at $340,939.

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$1.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$425.21 million and a P/E ratio of -1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.39. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of C$0.64 and a 12-month high of C$1.99.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$212.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$194.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

