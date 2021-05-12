ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.69

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.69 and last traded at $24.91, with a volume of 5284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. ChampionX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.73.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 3.41.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $407,686.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 649,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,091,137.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $199,712.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,705 shares of company stock worth $888,179 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ChampionX by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,541,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,737 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 5.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,018,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,998,000 after acquiring an additional 556,687 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,067,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,134,000 after acquiring an additional 51,325 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,665,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,390,000 after acquiring an additional 868,557 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the first quarter valued at $72,796,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

