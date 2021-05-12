Charles R. Matthews Sells 10,580 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stock

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,827.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.02. 1,309,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $106.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.11.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 75.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,942,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,007,000 after purchasing an additional 250,004 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 25,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

