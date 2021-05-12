Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.750-10.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.48 billion-$3.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.38 billion.Charles River Laboratories International also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 2.370- EPS.
CRL traded down $4.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $316.49. The company had a trading volume of 23,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,427. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $314.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.06. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $157.39 and a 1 year high of $349.13.
Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total value of $119,305.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,576.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total value of $492,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,680 shares in the company, valued at $9,311,385.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,538 shares of company stock worth $37,034,168. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).
Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.