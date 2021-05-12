Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.750-10.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.48 billion-$3.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.38 billion.Charles River Laboratories International also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 2.370- EPS.

CRL traded down $4.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $316.49. The company had a trading volume of 23,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,427. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $314.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.06. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $157.39 and a 1 year high of $349.13.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $291.00.

In other news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total value of $119,305.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,576.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total value of $492,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,680 shares in the company, valued at $9,311,385.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,538 shares of company stock worth $37,034,168. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

