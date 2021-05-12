Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Charlotte’s Web stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.61. 427,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,736. Charlotte’s Web has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.45.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Charlotte’s Web from $5.00 to $3.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc produces and distributes hemp-based cannabidiol wellness products in the United States. The company offers products in the categories of tinctures, capsules, gummies, topicals, and pet products. It distributes its products under the Charlotte's Web name through its e-commerce website, third party e-commerce websites, as well as distributors, health practitioners, and various brick and mortar retailers.

