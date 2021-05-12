Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $15.39 Million Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 349,368 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $15,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 861.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 106,818 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 17.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 14,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Progress Software news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $33,194.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRGS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Progress Software from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of PRGS stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.98. Progress Software Co. has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $49.23.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Progress Software had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $131.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is presently 26.12%.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

