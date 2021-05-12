Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $12.64 EPS

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $14.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $12.64, Fidelity Earnings reports.

CHK stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.48. 2,008,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,720. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $52.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.62.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.