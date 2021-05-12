Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 32,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX traded up $2.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.88. 117,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,679,781. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.85. The company has a market capitalization of $209.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.38, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.81.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

