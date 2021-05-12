China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Eastern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.
CEA stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $21.51. The company had a trading volume of 6,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,683. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day moving average is $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.49. China Eastern Airlines has a 1 year low of $16.67 and a 1 year high of $26.19.
About China Eastern Airlines
China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services. It is also involved in flight training; airline maintenance; the provision of import and export, investment, leasing, and consultation services; hotel services; the research and development of technology and products in the field of aviation; and e-commerce platform and ticket agent services.
