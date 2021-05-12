Chonk Hits Market Cap of $10.84 Million (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Chonk coin can now be purchased for $277.84 or 0.00504193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chonk has a total market capitalization of $10.84 million and approximately $86,390.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Chonk has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00084169 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00018813 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $564.63 or 0.01024615 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00071087 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.74 or 0.00110218 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002000 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00060431 BTC.

About Chonk

Chonk (CHONK) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com . Chonk’s official website is www.chonker.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Chonk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chonk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

