Christopher Keljik OBE Purchases 2,860 Shares of Schroder British Opportunities Ltd (LON:SBO) Stock

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

Schroder British Opportunities Ltd (LON:SBO) insider Christopher Keljik OBE bought 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £2,974.40 ($3,886.07).

Christopher Keljik OBE also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 12th, Christopher Keljik OBE purchased 2,978 shares of Schroder British Opportunities stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £2,978 ($3,890.78).
  • On Wednesday, March 10th, Christopher Keljik OBE bought 3,000 shares of Schroder British Opportunities stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £2,970 ($3,880.32).
  • On Wednesday, February 10th, Christopher Keljik OBE bought 3,015 shares of Schroder British Opportunities stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £2,984.85 ($3,899.73).
  • On Wednesday, February 10th, Christopher Keljik OBE purchased 3,015 shares of Schroder British Opportunities stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £2,984.85 ($3,899.73).

Schroder British Opportunities Ltd has a 12 month low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 104.96 ($1.37). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 100.67.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder British Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder British Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit