Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stake Boosted by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Chubb by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,671,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020,693 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,037,000 after purchasing an additional 876,961 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Chubb by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,746,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,645,000 after acquiring an additional 452,514 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,345,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,638,000 after acquiring an additional 170,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $493,517,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $5,699,474.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,702 shares in the company, valued at $20,425,053.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total value of $1,006,540.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,360 shares of company stock worth $8,167,760. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CB has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.78.

NYSE CB traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,231. The firm has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $93.10 and a 52 week high of $179.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.97.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

