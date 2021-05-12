Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Position Lifted by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Chubb were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Chubb by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB opened at $167.76 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $93.10 and a 52-week high of $179.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.44 and a 200-day moving average of $156.97. The company has a market capitalization of $75.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $5,699,474.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,702 shares in the company, valued at $20,425,053.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total value of $1,006,540.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,360 shares of company stock valued at $7,465,120. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.78.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

