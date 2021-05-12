Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Trading Down 7.2%

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)’s share price fell 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.67 and last traded at $40.67. 4,343 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 169,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.82.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHUY. BMO Capital Markets cut Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Chuy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chuy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $811.60 million, a P/E ratio of -92.43 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.88.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.04 million. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $420,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,648.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 17,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $804,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,966 shares of company stock worth $6,970,042. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Chuy’s during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 291.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Chuy’s during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chuy’s during the first quarter worth about $269,000.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

