CI Financial (CIX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.64 per share for the quarter.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$564.40 million for the quarter.

Shares of CIX opened at C$20.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.46. CI Financial has a one year low of C$13.66 and a one year high of C$21.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$19.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.58%.

In other news, Director William Thomas Holland bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.25 per share, with a total value of C$912,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 606,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,076,290. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 117,500 shares of company stock worth $2,080,000.

CIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$23.00 target price (up from C$22.00) on shares of CI Financial in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.83.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

