CIBC Raises CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Price Target to C$17.00

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its price objective raised by research analysts at CIBC from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CRT.UN. TD Securities lowered shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of TSE:CRT.UN traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$16.38. The company had a trading volume of 112,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,481. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.55, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.03. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$11.62 and a one year high of C$16.89.

In other CT Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Dean Charles Mccann acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.48 per share, with a total value of C$309,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$309,600.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

