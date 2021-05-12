Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 150,953 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Cigna were worth $36,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Cigna by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Cigna by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 597 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $513,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $260.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.10. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CI. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.13.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total value of $16,203,542.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,841 shares in the company, valued at $45,342,948.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $655,586.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,830,445.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 282,848 shares of company stock valued at $71,328,307. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

