Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Upgraded at Needham & Company LLC

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $100.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CRUS. Craig Hallum cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.30.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $75.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.59. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $86,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,534.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $566,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,626,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $561,870,000 after acquiring an additional 257,706 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 807,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,399,000 after acquiring an additional 24,438 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,413,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 762,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,659,000 after acquiring an additional 112,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

