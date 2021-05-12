Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Cuts Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Price Target to GBX 295

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 295 ($3.85) in a research note released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a hold rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.38) price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 297 ($3.88).

LON MGAM opened at GBX 331 ($4.32) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of £944.57 million and a P/E ratio of -41.84. Morgan Advanced Materials has a one year low of GBX 188 ($2.46) and a one year high of GBX 350 ($4.57). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 314.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 301.03.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. This is a boost from Morgan Advanced Materials’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Advanced Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.25%.

In other news, insider Pete Raby sold 27,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.08), for a total value of £84,754.80 ($110,732.69).

About Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Analyst Recommendations for Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM)

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit