Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Cuts Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Price Target to GBX 295

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 295 ($3.85) in a research note released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a hold rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.38) price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 297 ($3.88).

LON MGAM opened at GBX 331 ($4.32) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of £944.57 million and a P/E ratio of -41.84. Morgan Advanced Materials has a one year low of GBX 188 ($2.46) and a one year high of GBX 350 ($4.57). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 314.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 301.03.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. This is a boost from Morgan Advanced Materials’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Advanced Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.25%.

In other news, insider Pete Raby sold 27,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.08), for a total value of £84,754.80 ($110,732.69).

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

