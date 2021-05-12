Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Lowers Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to Neutral

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $2,415.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,483.21.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,270.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,231.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,948.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,323.30 and a 1-year high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

