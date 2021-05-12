Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $295 million-$295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.64 million.Clarus also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.31 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.25.

Shares of CLAR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.29. 369,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,787. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.65. Clarus has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $21.93. The company has a market cap of $666.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clarus will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.39%.

In other Clarus news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 60,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $1,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,730,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,591,598.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 25,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $440,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,730,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,724,908.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,432 shares of company stock valued at $3,577,499 over the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

