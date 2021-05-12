Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CCO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.60 to $2.20 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.79.

CCO opened at $2.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.60. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $2.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.76.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 327,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 33,789 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 792,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,470,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,526,000 after purchasing an additional 465,656 shares during the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 96,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 47,807 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

