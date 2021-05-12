ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 55.55% and a negative return on equity of 309.91%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLPT traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.86. 447,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,257. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.89. The firm has a market cap of $366.36 million, a PE ratio of -40.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.51, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.47. ClearPoint Neuro has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $31.29.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLPT. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ClearPoint Neuro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on ClearPoint Neuro in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for instruments or devices designed to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Earnings History for ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT)

Receive News & Ratings for ClearPoint Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit