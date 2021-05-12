ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 55.55% and a negative return on equity of 309.91%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLPT traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.86. 447,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,257. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.89. The firm has a market cap of $366.36 million, a PE ratio of -40.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.51, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.47. ClearPoint Neuro has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $31.29.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLPT. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ClearPoint Neuro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on ClearPoint Neuro in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for instruments or devices designed to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

