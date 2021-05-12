ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 309.91% and a negative net margin of 55.55%.

Shares of CLPT stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $17.75. 11,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.51, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market cap of $364.11 million, a P/E ratio of -40.50 and a beta of 1.15. ClearPoint Neuro has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $31.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average of $17.89.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLPT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ClearPoint Neuro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for instruments or devices designed to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

