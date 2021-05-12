Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Trading Down 11.6%

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN)’s stock price dropped 11.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.12 and last traded at $8.12. Approximately 2,683 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 212,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.
CLNN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Clene in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on Clene in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Clene in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.
The firm has a market capitalization of $443.47 million, a P/E ratio of -16.57 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.42.
About Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN)
Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.
