Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Trading Down 11.6%

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN)’s stock price dropped 11.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.12 and last traded at $8.12. Approximately 2,683 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 212,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

CLNN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Clene in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on Clene in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Clene in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $443.47 million, a P/E ratio of -16.57 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.42.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Clene during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Clene during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Clene during the first quarter worth $1,491,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clene during the 1st quarter worth $693,000. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

