CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV lessened its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. CME Group makes up approximately 3.3% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in CME Group were worth $7,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 624.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $2,151,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,047. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,817,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on CME shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.20.

Shares of CME stock traded up $1.79 on Wednesday, hitting $213.88. 67,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $76.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $216.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.08 and its 200 day moving average is $189.29.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

