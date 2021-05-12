CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Sets New 12-Month High at $217.05

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $217.05 and last traded at $213.74, with a volume of 56614 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $212.09.

Several research analysts recently commented on CME shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.29. The company has a market cap of $77.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total value of $308,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,826.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at $470,215.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,113,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,335,000 after purchasing an additional 426,076 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 9,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 222.3% during the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 360,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,297,000 after purchasing an additional 248,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

