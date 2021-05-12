CNB Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

CNB Bank reduced its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 43.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 19.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,441,000 after buying an additional 131,630 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its stake in Atlassian by 86.6% during the first quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 850,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,289,000 after purchasing an additional 394,732 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Atlassian by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.35.

Shares of TEAM opened at $224.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.92 and its 200-day moving average is $226.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.00, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $160.01 and a 12-month high of $262.40.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

